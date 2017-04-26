Home Depot Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,129 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the average volume of 497 put options.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,204 shares. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

