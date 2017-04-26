Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.15% of Hologic worth $136,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 149.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up 0.169% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.505. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,693 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.038 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $44.66.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.01 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/hologic-inc-holx-shares-bought-by-bank-of-montreal-can-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on Hologic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 17,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $730,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $460,421.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,899.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.