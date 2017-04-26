Hill International Inc (HIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) traded up 2.50% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 95,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The firm’s market cap is $212.62 million. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Hill International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 2,177,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hill International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc is a United States-based professional services company. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets.

