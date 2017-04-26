Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,431 ($31.08) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,340 ($29.92) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc from GBX 2,000 ($25.57) to GBX 2,065 ($26.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.04) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,373.30 ($30.34).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) traded up 1.99% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1943.00. 797,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,575.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.68 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,006.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,895.27.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.22 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc’s previous dividend of $0.21.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of both branded and non-branded generic and in-licensed products. The Company’s segments include Branded, Injectables, Generics and Others. It sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and other markets.
