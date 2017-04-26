HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $766,000 in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Lloyd NV increased its stake in First Solar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 495,751 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in First Solar by 826.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 378,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 337,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Solar by 45.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,538 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 87,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quentec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 5.27% on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,635 shares. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company’s market cap is $3.02 billion.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $480.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Vetr cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.
In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $54,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 8,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $286,095.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $370,257. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.