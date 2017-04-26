HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $814,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $70,982,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,655,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,672,000 after buying an additional 2,305,300 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,853,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) traded down 26.78% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,119,800 shares. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company’s market cap is $3.97 billion.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Bank of America Corp lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Vetr downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.38 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

