HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,621,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $408,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,070,000 after buying an additional 8,368,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $207,459,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $145,310,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 0.86% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464,300 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-buys-222-shares-of-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.