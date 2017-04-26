HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,729.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,809,000 after buying an additional 5,107,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,799,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,630,000 after buying an additional 889,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,484,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,366,000 after buying an additional 755,730 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,729,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,329,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) traded down 0.01% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 578,657 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post $5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-acquires-50-shares-of-motorola-solutions-inc-msi-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.