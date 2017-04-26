Metlife Inc (MET) Stake Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 15.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 289,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Metlife by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded up 0.23% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,111 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.65. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Metlife had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm earned $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post $5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 262.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/highland-capital-management-llc-sells-345-shares-of-metlife-inc-met-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America Corp cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.20 to $54.83 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Metlife from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 2,795 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.17 per share, with a total value of $151,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 17,205 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.13 per share, with a total value of $879,691.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,320.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings; Brighthouse Financial, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.