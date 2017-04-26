Kyocera Corp (KYO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyocera Corp were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kyocera Corp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kyocera Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kyocera Corp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kyocera Corp by 83.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) traded up 0.84% on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 6,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Kyocera Corp has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Kyocera Corp had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts forecast that Kyocera Corp will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kyocera Corp (KYO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/highland-capital-management-llc-sells-1420-shares-of-kyocera-corp-kyo-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Kyocera Corp

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.