General Motors Company (GM) Position Boosted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors Company were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 697.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,820,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,850,000 after buying an additional 1,592,500 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 63,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 342,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 1.77% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 6,690,650 shares of the stock traded hands. General Motors Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $38.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,018 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 346% compared to the average volume of 900 put options.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.97 billion. General Motors Company had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.14%. General Motors Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $31.00 target price on General Motors Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

In other news, EVP Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 1,379 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $48,789.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $90,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,750.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,942 shares of company stock worth $1,419,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

