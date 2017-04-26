Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,840 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 553,849 shares of the stock traded hands. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $206,689.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

