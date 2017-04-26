Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,340 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP SE during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE during the third quarter worth $108,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP SE by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP SE during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SAP SE during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) traded down 1.85% on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 1,028,058 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.3312 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SAP SE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. William Blair dropped their target price on shares of SAP SE from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP SE from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “mkt outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP SE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.41.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

