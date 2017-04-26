Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 5,005,445 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 3.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business earned $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 39,608 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $722,053.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,451.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 31,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $738,393.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,214 shares of company stock worth $33,569,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,576,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,357,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $4,831,636,000. OZ Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 212.4% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 8,391,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after buying an additional 5,705,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

