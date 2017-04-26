Hess Corp. (HES) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KLR Group raised shares of Hess Corp. from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hess Corp. to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Hess Corp. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Corp. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.87.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) opened at 48.64 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $15.40 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $65.56.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. Hess Corp. had a negative net margin of 126.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post ($3.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Hess Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.06%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 43,711 shares of Hess Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $2,350,340.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Schrader bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $25,027.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,123 shares of company stock worth $4,463,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

