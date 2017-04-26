American Express Company (AXP) Position Cut by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 42,424 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in American Express Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 20,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded down 0.14% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 3,661,571 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Vetr upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,550,337.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,581.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Brennan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

