Hemisphere Media Group’s (HMTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. NS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Advisors LLC now owns 243,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 199,082 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 341,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc is a Spanish-language media company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets with five Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in the United States, two Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in Latin America, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico.
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.