HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Commerzbank Ag set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.45 ($99.40).

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) opened at 87.693 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.66 and a 200 day moving average of €87.01. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €65.23 and a 1-year high of €94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of €17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.966.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

