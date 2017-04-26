Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 72,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason J. Bundick sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $201,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

