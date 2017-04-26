Health Net (HNT) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Health Net (NYSE:HNT) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Health Net earned a news impact score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the healthcare company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Health Net Company Profile

Health Net, Inc (Health Net) is a managed care organization. The Company provides managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans. Its segments are Western Region Operations and Government Contracts. It provides and administers health benefits to approximately 6 million individuals across the United States through group, individual, Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, the United States Department of Defense (Department of Defense or DoD), including TRICARE, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

