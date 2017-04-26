HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Switching antidepressants when one fails to show therapeutic benefit can leave a patient with major depressive disorder (MDD) waiting for months to see if relief will come with the next drug or if it will be just another failure. VistaGen’s AV-101, is part of an emerging class of antidepressant drugs targeting the NMDA receptor for adjunctive treatment of MDD and has the potential for rapid relief of depressive symptoms within days (vs.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $10.00 target price on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) traded up 1.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 3,615,196 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company’s market cap is $952.70 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/hc-wainwright-reiterates-buy-rating-for-synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc-sgyp-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGYP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.