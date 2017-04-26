Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) has been given a $3.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 329.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Biopharmx Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) traded down 7.4305% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.6989. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,629 shares. The stock’s market cap is $39.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Biopharmx Corp has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

About Biopharmx Corp

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

