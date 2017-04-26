HB Fuller Co (FUL) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +5% YoY to $2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc set a $55.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. 250,402 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.66. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business earned $503.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $42,596.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,417.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 16,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $796,010.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,227.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

