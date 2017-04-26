Hays plc (HAS) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

Hays plc (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 173 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Hays plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hays plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hays plc from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Hays plc to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price (up previously from GBX 145 ($1.85)) on shares of Hays plc in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 156.42 ($2.00).

Hays plc (LON:HAS) opened at 171.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.88. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.47 billion. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 176.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a €0.96 ($1.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Peter Williams acquired 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £12,000.46 ($15,341.93).

Hays plc Company Profile

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.

