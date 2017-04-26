Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAYN. TheStreet cut Haynes International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) opened at 41.47 on Monday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 20.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 80,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Haynes International by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 912,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,851,000 after buying an additional 67,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

