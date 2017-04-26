Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Hold

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hasbro shares have outpaced the Zacks classified Toys/Games/Hobby Products industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings and revenues have topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing-eight quarters. Consistent efforts to establish its global presence through strategic partnerships and rapid growth in emerging markets has been driving the top- and bottom–line performance, which is expected to continue. Moreover, new product launches, various initiatives to boost sales along with a supreme gaming portfolio bode well. Estimates have been stable ahead of Hasbro’s Q1 earnings release. However, increased competition from alternative modes of entertainment might limit top-line growth, while high costs along with macroeconomic and currency headwinds may keep profits under pressure.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.76 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 101.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Hasbro had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Hold” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/hasbro-inc-has-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $11,455,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,215,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.