Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) traded up 2.10% on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. 65,244 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.10. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $92.78.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.96. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post $6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 2,500 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.07 per share, with a total value of $225,175.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard W. Lavey sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $2,364,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,509.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 284,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

