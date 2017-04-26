Hannover Rueck SE (HVRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rueck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Hannover Rueck SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rueck SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hannover Rueck SE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rueck SE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Hannover Rueck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares. Hannover Rueck SE has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Hannover Rueck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Hannover Rueck SE had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter.

WARNING: “Hannover Rueck SE (HVRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/hannover-rueck-se-hvrry-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated.html.

About Hannover Rueck SE

Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty reinsurance and Life & Health reinsurance. The Company under the Property & Casualty reinsurance segment is engaged in marine and aviation reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, business written on the London Market, as well as direct business and facultative reinsurance.

