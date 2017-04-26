Hammerson plc (HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 725 ($9.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd cut Hammerson plc to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 574 ($7.34) to GBX 504 ($6.44) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Hammerson plc to an underperform rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.05) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Hammerson plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 612 ($7.82) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 594.79 ($7.60).

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 596.50. 4,215,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hammerson plc has a one year low of GBX 400.00 and a one year high of GBX 606.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 564.26. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 20 prime shopping centers in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, over 20 convenient retail parks in the United Kingdom and approximately 20 premium outlets across Europe.

