Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 29.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,374 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company’s market capitalization is $41.01 billion. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of Halliburton Company (HAL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/halliburton-company-hal-shares-sold-by-capital-asset-advisory-services-llc-updated.html.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc decreased their price objective on Halliburton Company from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on Halliburton Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr raised Halliburton Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.72 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Halliburton Company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.34.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $36,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $811,449.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,717 shares of company stock worth $321,990. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.