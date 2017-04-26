Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “For the majority of last three months Haemonetics is trading below the broader Medical Products industry. However we note that the company’s strong cash position raises investors’ confidence. Further, management’s confidence of attaining the upper end of the previously issued revenue and earnings guidance for 2017 buoys optimism. The company has been progressing with blood management solutions even though the attempt is adversely affected by economic challenges. On the flip side, the stock’s valuation is also expensive over the same time period. In spite of performing well in the last reported third-quarter 2017 report, the company recorded a year-over-year decline in sales figure. Haemonetics is constantly witnessing sluggish revenue growth at its Blood center franchise. Macroeconomic uncertainty and tough competition are other major headwinds.”

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) traded up 0.81% on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,065 shares. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company earned $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 130,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $20,732,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 671,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

