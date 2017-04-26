Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 30.76 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business earned $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

