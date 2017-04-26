Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TV. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $30.00 target price on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) traded down 2.16% on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,682 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 390.46 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 35.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 145.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

