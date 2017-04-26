Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) traded down 1.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 110,762 shares. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter worth about $511,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

