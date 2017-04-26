GrubHub’s (GRUB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded up 0.69% during trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,699,376 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GrubHub’s (GRUB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/grubhubs-grub-hold-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $73,242.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,847.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $206,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,883 shares of company stock worth $1,828,130.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $4,854,000. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in GrubHub by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 551,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth $234,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.