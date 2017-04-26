Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Plains Energy Incorporated engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to customers located in all or portions of numerous counties in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Customers include residences, commercial firms, and industrials, municipalities and other electric utilities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Plains Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) traded down 0.118% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.555. 2,177,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. Great Plains Energy has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.357 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Great Plains Energy had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Plains Energy will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/great-plains-energy-incorporated-gxp-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,099,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,629,000 after buying an additional 1,717,362 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,065,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,234,000 after buying an additional 2,038,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,782,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,793,000 after buying an additional 1,149,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,683,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,803,000 after buying an additional 356,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 700,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Plains Energy (GXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Plains Energy Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Plains Energy Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.