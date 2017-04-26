Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 114,329 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 14.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 379,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,646,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,900,000 after buying an additional 1,297,306 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the first quarter valued at $4,098,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 27.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 0.96% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,458 shares. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 114,329 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/gradient-investments-llc-takes-position-in-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-updated.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Vetr downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.