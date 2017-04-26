Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 12.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,975,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $271,338,000 after buying an additional 221,700 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 23.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 98.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) traded down 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.29. 380,108 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company’s market cap is $18.88 billion.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/gradient-investments-llc-sells-764-shares-of-concho-resources-inc-cxo-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

In related news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.