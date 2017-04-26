Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 723,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 42,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $8,100,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 666,609 shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The stock’s market cap is $1.73 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 264.25% and a positive return on equity of 85.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $206,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $488,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,072 and sold 161,878 shares valued at $4,610,778. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

