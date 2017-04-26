GoPro Inc (GPRO) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $9.71 target price on the stock.
GPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities set a $10.00 price target on GoPro and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoPro to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 9.18 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68. GoPro also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 600 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 put options.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $540.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sharon S. Zezima sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $57,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,662 shares in the company, valued at $647,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 789,138 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in GoPro by 234.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoPro by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in GoPro by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 726,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 471,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.
