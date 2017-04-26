GoPro Inc (GPRO) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $9.71 target price on the stock.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities set a $10.00 price target on GoPro and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoPro to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 9.18 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68. GoPro also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 600 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 put options.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $540.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/gopro-inc-gpro-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sharon S. Zezima sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $57,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,662 shares in the company, valued at $647,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 789,138 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in GoPro by 234.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoPro by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in GoPro by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 726,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 471,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.