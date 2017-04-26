Goodrich Petroleum Com (GDPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Com (NASDAQ:GDPP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Com in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Com (NASDAQ:GDPP) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Goodrich Petroleum Com has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/goodrich-petroleum-com-gdpp-research-coverage-started-at-suntrust-banks-inc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.