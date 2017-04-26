Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $19.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) remained flat at $20.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,317 shares. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm earned $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 51.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.79%.

In other news, CEO David Golub sold 955,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,703,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 89.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 60,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

