Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Earns Positive Rating from Odeon Capital Group LLC

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC in a report issued on Tuesday.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) traded down 3.92% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 6,186,094 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s market cap is $2.19 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/globalstar-inc-gsat-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-odeon-capital-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.