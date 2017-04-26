Global Partners (GLP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.11

News coverage about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) has been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a news impact score of -0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) traded up 3.01% on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 182,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $630.61 million. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $0.35. The business earned $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Partners had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Partners will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Global Partners (GLP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.11” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/global-partners-glp-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-11-updated.html.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.