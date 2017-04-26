Glencore PLC (GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.35) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup Inc set a GBX 330 ($4.22) price target on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.18) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 315 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 380 ($4.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.40).

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) traded down 0.90% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 309.40. 44,276,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.15. Glencore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 124.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 347.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 44.09 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/glencore-plc-glen-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-macquarie-updated-updated.html.

About Glencore PLC

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.