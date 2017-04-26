GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,670 ($21.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 1,850 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,739.27 ($22.24).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded down 2.06% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1566.00. 17,383,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,652.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,592.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,745.56. The company’s market cap is GBX 76.22 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In related news, insider Moncef Slaoui bought 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,072 ($26.49) per share, with a total value of £1,160.32 ($1,483.41). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.15), for a total value of £75,963.20 ($97,114.80). In the last three months, insiders acquired 718 shares of company stock worth $1,173,224 and sold 52,038 shares worth $84,442,106.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

