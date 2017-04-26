Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Asset Management LLC

Lebenthal Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $271,588,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,855,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,781,000 after buying an additional 3,358,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,274,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,739,000 after buying an additional 3,327,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,790,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,874 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.12 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares in the company, valued at $214,973,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

