GGP Inc (GGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GGP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. GGP reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GGP will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GGP.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. GGP had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 54.91%. The business had revenue of $610.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GGP in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC increased their price target on GGP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of GGP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GGP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,694 shares. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. GGP has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. GGP’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other GGP news, CFO Michael B. Berman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GGP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,865,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,475,000 after buying an additional 285,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GGP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,115,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 295,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GGP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,786,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,310,000 after buying an additional 213,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GGP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,656,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,260,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in GGP by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,477,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,380,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About GGP

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

