RMB Capital Management LLC Holds Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK)

RMB Capital Management LLC maintained its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,198,000 after buying an additional 511,563 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares during the period.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded up 1.67% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 152,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company’s market cap is $614.96 million.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 114.35%. GenMark Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post ($0.96) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CFO Scott Mendel sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $86,637.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,830.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,444 shares of company stock worth $501,739. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

