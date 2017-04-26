Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $9,726,000 Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX held its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Genesis Energy, L.P. accounts for approximately 25.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX owned approximately 0.25% of Genesis Energy, L.P. worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 11.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 310,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 1,435.9% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 286,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded down 0.50% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,073 shares. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm earned $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.49 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s payout ratio is 267.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Genesis Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

